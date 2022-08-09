Thompson (9-5) allowed one run on five hits across six innings to earn the win Monday against the Nationals. He had no walks and struck out three.

Thompson allowed a solo home run to Luke Voit in the sixth inning but was otherwise spotless. It was a nice rebound after the righty allowed five runs on 10 hits across 4.2 innings in his last start. Thompson has had some ups and down lately, though he's been mostly good this season with a 3.36 ERA and the nine wins. After making just six starts last year, the 27-year-old is now up to 15 starts this season, and he's likely secured a spot in the team's 2023 rotation. Thompson is penciled in to start again Sunday against the Reds.