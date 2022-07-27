Thompson (8-4) picked up the win in Tuesday's 4-2 victory over the Pirates, allowing two unearned runs on four hits over seven innings. He struck out seven without walking a batter.

The right-hander was cruising toward a potential shutout until an error by Nico Hoerner extended the seventh inning and set the stage for a two-run blast by Oneil Cruz. Thompson exited after 97 pitches (69 strikes) and had to settle for his first win, and first quality start, since June 22. On the season, the 27-year-old sports a 3.16 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 82:29 K:BB through 88.1 innings.