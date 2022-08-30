Cubs pitching coach Tommy Hottovy said Tuesday that Thompson (back) will throw a live batting practice session in the next 7-to-10 days, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.

On Tuesday, Thompson tossed his second bullpen session since being placed on the 15-day injured list Aug. 20 with lower-back tightness, but the Cubs don't seem motivated to accelerate his throwing program. He'll likely throw off a mound at least once or twice more before advancing to facing hitters, which seemingly takes a return from the IL in the minimum amount of time off the table. Hottovy noted that the Cubs haven't decided on what Thompson's role will look like once he returns from the IL, but the right-hander will stay on a starter's routine for the time being.