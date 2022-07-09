Thompson allowed an unearned run on two hits, one walk and a hit batter with eight strikeouts in 5.2 innings in a no-decision versus the Dodgers on Friday.

Thompson kept a tough opponent in check until the sixth inning, when a Seiya Suzuki error allowed the Dodgers to get on the board. All things considered, this was a good outing for Thompson since he lasted only four innings in his previous start. The 27-year-old right-hander has maintained a 3.16 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 74:25 K:BB across 77 innings in 19 appearances (11 starts) this year. He's limited opponents to two or fewer runs in four of his last five outings, a run of success he'll look to keep going in a projected home start versus the Orioles next week.