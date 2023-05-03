Thompson (1-2) allowed three runs on four hits while retiring just one batter to take the loss Tuesday against the Nationals.

Starter Hayden Wesneski allowed just one run across six innings, but Thompson struggled mightily in the seventh. The righty has taken losses in each of his last two outings while allowing four earned runs and retiring only two batters. Thompson has seen his ERA climb from 1.23 to 3.52 in the process. Better days should be ahead for Chicago's long reliever, who had a 3.38 ERA in 2021 and a 3.76 mark last season.