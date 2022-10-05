Thompson suffered a blown save after he pitched 2.2 innings, giving up two runs on one hit and two walks while striking out five in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Reds.

Thompson entered the game with one out in the bottom of the sixth inning, tasked with protecting a 1-0 lead. After the Cubs scored a run in the following half-inning, the right-hander surrendered a two-run homer to Chuckie Robinson in the seventh frame, which tied the game at 2-2. The blown save was his first of the season and the runs allowed were his first given up since returning from the 15-day injured list Sept. 21. Thompson now owns a 3.76 ERA and 1.27 WHIP with 108 strikeouts over 115 innings in 29 appearances including 17 starts this year.