Thompson (1-1) allowed a run on one hit and a walk while retiring one batter to take the loss Sunday against the Marlins.

Thompson was charged with an earned run in the eighth inning, which broke a 3-3 tie, and the Marlins hung on for the 4-3 win. Despite the hiccup, Thompson has been good so far with a 1.80 ERA and 12 strikeouts across 15 innings of relief work. He should remain a key multi-inning bullpen option for the Cubs, and if a need ever arises in the rotation, he does have starting experience at the MLB level.