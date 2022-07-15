Thompson (7-4) allowed five runs on eight hits across 4.1 innings to take the loss Thursday against the Mets. He walked four and struck out one.

Thompson struggled with his control, as he walked a season-high four batters and also hit a batter. The eight hits didn't help his cause either, and the end result was his fourth loss of the year. Despite the rough outing, Thompson still has a strong 3.43 ERA and 1.25 WHIP, and with the Cubs dealing with a handful of injuries in the rotation, the righty should stick as a starter moving forward. His next appearance is slated for July 25 against the Pirates following the upcoming All-Star break.