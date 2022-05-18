Thompson (3-0) registered the win during Tuesday's 7-0 victory over Pittsburgh, allowing four hits with five strikeouts in five scoreless innings.

Making his second start of the season, Thompson shut down Pittsburgh's offense in allowing no more than one baserunner per inning. After exceeding expectations in a multi-inning role, the 27-year-old has seen that success carry over with a total of two runs allowed on nine hits and two walks with six strikeouts in nine innings. Thompson and his 1.41 ERA should have the inside track to get the nod for Sunday's game against Arizona, though Chicago is yet to tab a starter.