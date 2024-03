The Cubs optioned Vazquez to Triple-A Iowa on Friday, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Vazquez was added to the 40-man roster in November in order to protect him from being selected during the Rule 5 Draft, but he was unable to carve out a place on Chicago's Opening Day roster. The 24-year-old had an .809 OPS in 66 games at Triple-A last season and is a likely bet to make his MLB debut at some point in 2024.