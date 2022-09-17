Rodriguez struck out one in a perfect ninth inning Friday to record his second save of the season in a 2-1 win over the Rockies.

The 26-year-old has been tagged for a run in four of eight appearances since joining the big-league roster in late August, but he does have a win and a hold over that stretch in addition to his saves. With the Cubs evaluating talent ahead of 2023, Rodriguez appears to be getting a long look in a high-leverage role over the final weeks of the season.