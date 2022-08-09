site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Cubs' Manuel Rodriguez: Ready for rehab assignment
RotoWire Staff
Rodriguez (elbow) is ready to begin a rehab assignment, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Rodriguez has been out of action since mid-April, but he resumed throwing from a mound in late July and is now ready to resume pitching in games.
