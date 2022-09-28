Rodriguez picked up the save in Tuesday's 2-1 victory over the Phillies with a clean inning. He did not record a strikeout.
In his first appearance since blowing the save and earning the win against Pittsburgh on Sept. 23, Rodriguez was called upon to pick up the save with a runner on first base in the ninth inning. He delivered by getting JT Realmuto to ground into a fielder's choice and Alec Bohm to bounce into the double play to end the game and record his third save of the season. In 12 innings this season, Rodriguez has a 3.00 ERA and is 3-for-5 in save opportunities.
