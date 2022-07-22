Rodriguez (elbow) has resumed throwing bullpens, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Rodriguez landed on the injured list in mid-April due to a right elbow strain and doesn't yet have a timetable to return. Whether the right-hander joins the major-league roster when fully healthy likely depends on whether the Cubs deal some relievers at the trade deadline in early August.
