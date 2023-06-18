Leiter tossed two scoreless innings of relief in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Orioles. He allowed a hit and a walk, while striking out two.

Leiter covered the seventh and eighth innings, and his efforts earned him his 12th hold of the season. Adbert Alzolay closed things out in the ninth, and it looks like the latter has established himself as the team's preferred closing option. Since Leiter's last save on June 2, he has three holds, while Alzolay has picked up two saves in that span. Leiter still has some fantasy value in deeper leagues, though it looks like Alzolay is the preferred choice for managers at this point.