Leiter (2-2) earned the win in Saturday's victory over the Red Sox. He allowed a run on three hits and a walk with five strikeouts over 5.1 innings.

Starter Alec Mills (back) exited the contest after just seven pitches and one out, with Leiter stepping in for his longest appearance of the year. The right-hander has started three of his 11 outings in the majors this year, and he'd be a candidate to join the rotation if Mills can't make his next scheduled start, though Marcus Stroman (shoulder) could be good to go by next weekend if he only needs one rehab start. Leiter has pitched to mixed results with a 4.85 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 31:13 K:BB through 29.2 innings overall.