The Cubs recalled Leiter from Triple-A Iowa on Sunday, Maddie Lee of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Leiter will be available out of the bullpen for Sunday's game against the White Sox, but if the right-hander isn't needed, he could slot into the rotation for one half of Monday's doubleheader with the Brewers as a replacement for Wade Miley (shoulder), who was placed on the 15-day injured list. The Cubs still have five other healthy members of their rotation, but Leiter could still line up for a two-start week since Monday's doubleheader is followed by a twin bill five days later against the Cardinals.