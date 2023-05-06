Leiter gave up a hit and struck out one in a scoreless ninth inning Friday to record his first save of the season in a 4-1 win over the Marlins.

Brad Boxberger had worked the day before and taken his first loss of the season, but he also threw only one pitch -- which turned into a walkoff homer by the Nationals' Alex Call. Michael Fulmer handled the eighth inning Friday, so for now it looks like Leiter has jumped up to second in the pecking order for save opportunities. The 32-year-old has earned the spot with a 1.29 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 23:6 K:BB through 14 innings, as increased usage of his nasty splitter has paid big dividends so far in 2023.