Leiter earned a save against the Mets on Wednesday with a perfect inning during which he struck out one batter.

Leiter had been scuffling a bit coming into this week, allowing three runs (two earned) over his previous three appearances. He got five days off before striking out two and notching a hold over 1.1 perfect innings Tuesday, then got the call in the ninth Wednesday with the Cubs leading by two. Leiter made quick work of New York, retiring the side on 10 pitches to pick up the save. The Cubs' closer situation remains hazy, but Leiter may be the best bet for ninth-inning opportunities given his strong numbers this season (1.77 ERA, 0.89 WHIP and 31:6 K:BB over 20.1 innings). He's notched two of the team's five saves on the campaign.