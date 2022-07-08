Leiter (2-3) took the loss against the Dodgers on Thursday, allowing four runs on five hits and no walks while striking out four batters over five innings.

Leiter gave up only five hits in five innings, but all five went for extra bases, including three knocks that left the yard. The right-hander did well with 5.1 frames of one-run ball after stepping in for Alec Mills (back) in the first inning against Boston last Saturday, but he was unable to duplicate that effort against Los Angeles. Kyle Hendricks (shoulder) recently joined Mills, Marcus Stroman (shoulder), Drew Smyly (oblique) and Wade Miley (shoulder) as Cubs starters on the injured list, so Leiter has a chance to keep a spot in the rotation, though that isn't guaranteed with both Stroman and Smyly expected to be back in action this weekend.