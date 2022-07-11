Leiter (2-4) allowed an unearned run on two hits while retiring one batter via strikeout to take the loss Sunday against the Dodgers.

The Cubs probably didn't plan on using Leiter, who tossed five innings as the starting pitcher Thursday against the Dodgers, but Sunday starter Drew Smyly only lasted two frames in the 11-9 loss, so the team had to scramble. Leiter became the first Chicago pitcher to start a game and appear in relief during the same series since Daniel Norris accomplished that last season, per Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune. Leiter has made four starts and nine relief appearances so far this year, and he hasn't been particularly effective in either role, registering a 5.14 ERA across 35 innings.