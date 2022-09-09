Leiter (2-7) allowed two runs on two hits while retiring just two batters to take the loss Thursday against the Reds. He walked one and struck out one.

Leiter has had a rough go of things in terms of record, but he's been pitching pretty well lately. Coming into Thursday, the righty had a 1.69 ERA and 1.00 WHIP across 16 innings since the beginning of August. Leiter should stick in a prominent bullpen role for the Cubs, though his fantasy value will remain capped unless he can begin turning some of the losses into wins.