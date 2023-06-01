Leiter (1-1) allowed three earned runs on two hits and a walk while retiring just one batter to take the loss Wednesday against the Rays.

Long balls did in Leiter, as he allowed two-run home runs to both Brandon Lowe and Jose Siri. The righty still has a solid 2.78 ERA and should remain in the mix to close games with Brad Boxberger (forearm) out, though Adbert Alzolay recorded the save in Tuesday's win and could be moving up the bullpen pecking order, particularly following this rough outing by Leiter. The latter's increased fantasy value due to Boxberger's injury may be waning.