Mastrobuoni went 1-for-2 with two walks, two RBI and two runs scored in Thursday's Cactus League game against the Diamondbacks.

Mastrobuoni has quietly had a nice spring, as he's batting .333 across seven games with an .862 OPS. The 27-year-old, who came over from Tampa Bay in November, is competing for a bench role with the Cubs. He likely won't have a huge fantasy impact even if he makes the team, however.