Mastrobuoni is an option to earn a bench role with the Cubs out of spring training, Andy Martinez of Marquee Sports Network reports.

Mastrobuoni was acquired in a trade from Tampa Bay in November. The 27-year-old appeared in only eight games for the Rays during his MLB debut in 2022, so he's likely to start the year in the minors. However, he's a lefty bat with some positional flexibility, so he could force his way onto the roster with a strong spring.