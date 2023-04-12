Mastrobuoni will start in right field and bat eighth in Wednesday's game against the Mariners.

Mastrobuoni will be making his second start of the series after going 1-for-3 with a double in Monday's 3-2 win. The Cubs haven't committed to a full-time replacement for Seiya Suzuki (oblique) in right field while Suzuki has been on the injured list all season, but with five starts at the position now under his belt, Mastrobuoni appears to be the preferred option for the time being, at least against right-handed pitching.