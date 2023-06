The Cubs optioned Mastrobuoni to Triple-A Iowa on Tuesday, Andy Martinez of Marquee Sports Network reports.

With the selection of Jared Young from Triple-A on Tuesday, Mastrobuoni will serve as the Cubs' roster casualty to make room for Young. Mastrobuoni holds an impressive .949 OPS in Iowa this season, but has yet to put it together in Chicago, where his OPS drops to just .431.