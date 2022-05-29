The Cubs plan to recall Velazquez from Triple-A Iowa ahead of Monday's doubleheader with the Brewers, Tim Stebbins of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Velazquez, a 23-year-old outfielder who was the 2021 Arizona Fall League MVP, will get his first call to the big leagues after he slashed .214/.291/.414 with three home runs and four stolen bases in 79 plate appearances at Iowa following his promotion from Double-A Tennessee earlier in the season. The Cubs already have a spot available on the 26-man active roster with reliever Chris Martin (personal) landing on the bereavement list Sunday, so the team won't have to clear room for Velazquez once his promotion his made official. Though Velazquez has experience at all three outfield spots, it's unclear if the Cubs intend to give him a trial in an everyday role. Chicago would likely need to place the banged-up Seiya Suzuki (finger) on the injured list or elect to move the struggling Alfonso Rivas into a reserve role to free up regular playing time for Velazquez in the outfield or at designated hitter.