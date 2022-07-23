Velazquez went 2-for-2 with two home runs and five RBI in Friday's 15-2 win over the Phillies.

It's an impressive stat line, especially considering Velazquez didn't enter the game until the eighth inning, when he pinch hit for Rafael Ortega. The former proceeded to hit a two-run home run, and an inning later, he hit a three-run shot. Velazquez doubled his season home run total in the process and nearly doubled his RBI total, which was six before Friday. The 23-year-old is still primarily a bench player at this point, though he's shown flashes of promise during his rookie campaign.