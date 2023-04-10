site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Cubs' Nelson Velazquez: Called up from Triple-A
RotoWire Staff
Apr 10, 2023
Cubs recalled Velazquez from Triple-A Iowa on Monday.
Velazquez had been off to a red-hot start at Iowa, putting up a 1.129 OPS with three home runs and one stole base. His stay in the majors could be a short one with Seiya Suzuki (oblique) due back soon.
