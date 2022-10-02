Velazquez went 2-for-3 with a double, a triple and four RBI in Sunday's 8-1 win over the Reds.

The rookie outfielder got the start Sunday and capitalized with four RBI, his highest total since recording five on July 22. Two of the RBI came via a double in the first inning, and two came via a triple in the seventh. Velazquez has received sporadic playing time recently due to his uninspiring .203/.282/.374 slash line this season, but the big day Sunday may help his case to stay in the lineup the last week of the season.