Velazquez will start in right field and bat fifth in Wednesday's game against the Brewers.

Velazquez remains in the lineup for the fourth game in a row after going 3-for-10 with a home run, a walk, two RBI and an additional run in the previous three contests. The rookie has mostly been benefiting from the continued absence of Willson Contreras, whose hamstring injury will keep him on the bench for the second day in a row. Once Contreras is ready to reclaim a full-time role at designated hitter or catcher, the Cubs will likely roll out an outfield of Seiya Suzuki, Ian Happ and Rafael Ortega in most games, leaving no room in the lineup for Velazquez.