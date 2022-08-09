Velazquez went 3-for-4 with a solo home run in Monday's 6-3 win over the Nationals.
Velazquez was making his fifth start in six games, serving as the DH on Monday. The increased playing time is a good sign for the rookie, who now has six home runs and a .796 OPS this year. Assuming he continues to see a regular role, Velazquez could continue to provide decent power numbers down the stretch, which would give him some fantasy value.
More News
-
Cubs' Nelson Velazquez: Playing time on upswing•
-
Cubs' Nelson Velazquez: Blasts fifth home run of 2022•
-
Cubs' Nelson Velazquez: Starting Sunday•
-
Cubs' Nelson Velazquez: Blasts two home runs Friday•
-
Cubs' Nelson Velazquez: Heads to bench against righty•
-
Cubs' Nelson Velazquez: Lifts second homer•