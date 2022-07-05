Velazquez went 1-for-2 with a solo home run in Monday's extra-innings loss to the Brewers.
Velazquez started the scoring, taking Milwaukee lefty starter Eric Lauer deep in the third inning. Velazquez was later removed for Rafael Ortega when the Brewers brought in a righty from the bullpen. The return of Seiya Suzuki (finger) Monday makes the outfield even more crowded. Velazquez should still see some at-bats against southpaws, but it doesn't look like he'll have an everyday role moving forward, so his fantasy value will be limited.