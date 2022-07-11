Velazquez went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's 11-9 loss to the Dodgers.
Velazquez's eighth-inning solo shot was the last run of the contest. It ended an 0-for-15 skid at the plate for the rookie outfielder. He's up to two homers, six RBI, eight runs scored, a stolen bases, two doubles and a triple through 57 plate appearances in his first 20 major-league contests. With a .226/.281/.415 slash line, Velazquez is likely still going to have to compete with Christopher Morel, Rafael Ortega and Seiya Suzuki for playing time in the outfield.