Velazquez is starting in right field and batting sixth in the second game of Monday's doubleheader against the Brewers.

Velazquez was called up from Triple-A Iowa earlier Monday, replacing Jonathan Villar (mouth) on the active roster. The 23-year-old outfielder didn't see action in the first game, but he'll make his MLB debut in the second half of the doubleheader. Velazquez was slashing .214/.291/.414 through 19 games at Triple-A, though he had a stronger .288/.394/.700 line in 22 games at Double-A Tennessee this year.