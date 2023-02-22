Velazquez may be the odd man out with the Cubs adding several new players in the offseason, Patrick Mooney and Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic report.

In the outfield specifically, Cody Bellinger is new, and he figures to start alongside Seiya Suzuki and Ian Happ. Dansby Swanson, Eric Hosmer and Tray Mancini are also new, so there's more competition for the DH role as well. That could push Velazquez off the roster entirely, though he could resurface at some point if that's the case. The 24-year-old made his MLB debut in 2022 and ultimately appeared in 77 games for the Cubs.