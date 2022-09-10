Velazquez (illness) isn't in the lineup Saturday against the Giants.
Velazquez was scratched from Friday's lineup since he was feeling under the weather, and he'll be excluded from the starting nine for a second consecutive game Saturday. Christopher Morel is starting in center field and batting ninth.
