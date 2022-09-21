site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Cubs' Nelson Velazquez: Not starting Wednesday
Velazquez isn't in the lineup Wednesday against Miami.
Velazquez is getting a breather after he went 0-for-10 with six strikeouts over the last six games. Christopher Morel will take his place in center field and bat ninth.
