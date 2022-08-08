Velazquez will serve as the Cubs' designated hitter and No. 7 batter in Monday's game against the Nationals.

Though he hasn't settled into a regular role at any one position, Velazquez's ability to fill in at all three outfield spots and DH has helped him earn more work of late. He'll stick in the lineup for the fifth time in six games, despite having gotten off to a 1-for-12 start to August. While the Cubs are in evaluation mode with their young prospects like Velazquez, he'll still likely need to show some improvement at the plate if he hopes to continue earning regular at-bats.