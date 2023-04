Velazquez went 3-for-4 with a grand slam, a double, a walk and two additional runs in Tuesday's 14-9 win over the Mariners.

Velazquez's third-inning grand slam off Chris Flexen gave Chicago an 8-7 lead as the Cubs completed a rapid comeback from an early 7-0 deficit. The 24-year-old will be back on the bench for Wednesday's game against the Mariners, but he could force his way into the short side of a platoon in the corner outfield while he's up with the big club.