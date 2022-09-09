Velazquez was scratched from Friday's lineup against the Giants due to an illness.
Velazquez was slated to start in left field Friday, but he was feeling under the weather prior to the game. It's not yet clear whether he'll be available off the bench, but Michael Hermosillo will enter the lineup in center field and bat seventh.
