site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: cubs-nelson-velazquez-sitting-friday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Cubs' Nelson Velazquez: Sitting Friday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Velazquez will sit Friday versus the Pirates.
Velazquez will take a seat Friday after he went 0-for-3 with two punchouts in Thursday's win. Michael Hermosillo is starting in center field and will bat ninth against Pittsburgh.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 4 min read
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read