Velazquez is starting in left field and batting ninth in Sunday's game against the Phillies.

Velazquez appeared as a pinch hitter the last two days, notably popping two home runs after entering Friday's contest. The 23-year-old will now start the series finale, and though Friday's outburst was nice, he's not seeing enough starts to be much of a fantasy asset in many leagues at this point. That could change if the rebuilding Cubs trade away some veterans and Velazquez sees his role grow.