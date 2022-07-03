Velazquez posted a stolen base and a run scored in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Red Sox.
Velazquez pinch ran for Willson Contreras in the eighth inning, and he went on to steal second base and score on a Patrick Wisdom single. In his last 10 games, Velazquez has gone 6-for-20 (.300) with a triple, two doubles, a steal, three RBI and five runs scored. The 23-year-old is still likely only to see part-time duties as a reserve outfielder. The impending return of Seiya Suzuki (finger) Monday will likely limit Velazquez's opportunities further, if he remains on the big-league roster at all.