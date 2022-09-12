Velazquez (illness) isn't starting Monday against the Mets.
Velazquez is out of the lineup for a fourth consecutive game after he was scratched Friday due to an illness, but he appeared off the bench Sunday and went 0-for-1. It wouldn't be surprising to see him available in a depth capacity once again Monday, but Rafael Ortega will remain in center field and bat sixth.
