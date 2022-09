Velazquez went 2-for-4 with one RBI in Wednesday's win over the Mets.

Velazquez tallied an RBI single with two outs in the first inning to extend the Cubs' huge lead to six. The outfielder has been dreadful in his last 18 games, slashing .122/.217/.146 over 46 plate appearances. Interestingly, the 23-year-old rookie has been significantly more productive on the road, recording an .814 OPS over 94 plate appearances compared to a .474 OPS over 74 plate appearances at Wrigley Field.