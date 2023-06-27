Greene signed a minor-league contract with the Cubs on Sunday.

Greene has reported for now to the Cubs' affiliate in the Arizona Complex League and should eventually join up with Triple-A Iowa. The 34-year-old reliever holds a rough 7.09 ERA over his last 26.2 major-league innings dating back to the beginning of the 2021 season. He spent the majority of the 2022 campaign pitching for the Triple-A affiliates of the Dodgers and Yankees, struggling to a 5.50 ERA across 34.1 frames.