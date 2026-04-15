Blach agreed to a minor-league deal with the Cubs on Tuesday, Tommy Birch of The Des Moines Register reports.

Blach had been a free agent since the end of last season and didn't take part in spring training, but he'll immediately head to Triple-A Iowa and will either serve as a starter or long reliever. The soft-tossing lefty has seen big-league action in parts of seven seasons across stops with the Giants, Orioles and Rockies, but he spent the entire 2025 campaign in the minors as a member of the Rangers organization. Over his 11 starts for Triple-A Round Rock, Blach compiled a 3.88 ERA, 1.45 WHIP and 40:13 K:BB in 51 innings.