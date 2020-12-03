site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Curt Casali: Non-tendered by Reds
RotoWire Staff
Dec 2, 2020
Casali was non-tendered by the Reds on Wednesday.
Casali logged a respectable .866 OPS in 93 plate appearances last year, working primarily as a backup. He should be able to catch on elsewhere in a similar capacity, but he may need to settle for a pay cut.
